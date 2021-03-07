Eamonn Holmes sparks fan reaction with garden selfie The star lives with wife Ruth Langsford in Surrey

Eamonn Holmes shared a new photo of himself to Instagram on Sunday and declared himself to be having a lovely time relaxing in the garden of his Surrey home.

While many fans were quick to wish him well, others were surprised that he was so relaxed considering the low temperatures in England!

The image showed the dad-of-four wearing a black T-shirt and lightweight black jumper as he looked at the camera.

He held an open newspaper and behind him, the leaves of a lush green hedge could be seen.

The 61-year-old captioned the snapshot: "Enjoying a beautifully still day and also enjoying reading The Sunday Papers in the garden for the first time this year. It's the little things [sun emoji]."

Presenter Amanda Lamb agreed, commenting: "Makes you appreciate the little things so much. I’ve got the house to myself for an hour, giddy with excitement."

Eamonn posted the photo of himself on Sunday

Other fans wrote: "Enjoy that beautiful spring sunshine," and: "Enjoy your read in the sunshine."

Several of the star's followers felt that Eamonn was a bit too optimistic about the weather, though, with one writing: "It's so cold out!!"

Others chimed in: "It's really cold here," and: "Is it not cold? Your Ruth has her hat on."

Eamonn's wife, fellow presenter Ruth Langsford, had shared a video to her own Instagram page on Sunday afternoon which showed her warmly wrapped up as she went for a walk – and commenting on the fact that it was cold.

The presenter lives with his wife Ruth in Surrey

It might be another matter on which the couple have fallen out – in a good-natured way, of course!

On an episode of This Morning last autumn, the pair disagreed over whether to call a certain vegetable a turnip or a swede, with Eamonn insisting it was definitely a turnip.

He then took the disagreement a step further by encouraging the hashtag #RuthIsWrong to start trending on Twitter.

He cheekily wrote: "Thank you for getting #RuthisWrong trending on Twitter re Turnips v Swedes... though [the hashtag] could apply to so many of her other opinions as well!"

