Alex Rodriguez seen leaving Katie Holmes's apartment block as Bennifer romance heats up A-Rod split from Jennifer Lopez in April

Alex Rodriguez caused quite a stir amongst fans this week when he was spotted leaving the apartment block that Katie Holmes lives in.

On Sunday, A-Rod was seen exiting the same upmarket Manhattan building that Katie and her daughter Suri Cruise call home.

It didn’t take long for romance rumours to start doing the rounds, with both Alex and Katie recently single; the baseball star split from Jennifer Lopez in April, while Kate recently ended her romance with restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr.

However, it seems that Alex was actually on the hunt for a new bachelor pad, with a friend telling Page Six: “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn’t even realise it was Katie’s building – he’s never met her.”

Jennifer recently rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck

On the same day that Alex was seen house-hunting, his ex Jennifer was pictured kissing Ben Affleck for the first time since their reunion.

The duo were reportedly attending a family lunch in honour of the singer's sister Lynda's 50th birthday and were joined by Jennifer's two children with Marc Anthony, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Alex remains on good terms with his ex-wife Cynthia

Alex, meanwhile, recently shared some snapshots of his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, after they completed a 54-day fitness challenge with others.

"Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," he captioned an Instagram Story photo showing Cynthia wrapping up his leg.

The sportsman is a proud father to daughter Natasha and Ella

The former couple were married from 2002 until 2008 and together share two children, Natasha, 16, and 13-year-old Ella.

Alex and Jennifer dated for four years before they confirmed the end of their engagement in April. They said in a statement: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

