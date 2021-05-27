Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony introduces adorable family members in new video The award-winning singer shares twins Emme and Max with J-Lo

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony is a doting father-of-six, and also has a vast amount of four-legged family members at his ranch.

The award-winning singer melted hearts this week after sharing a sweet Instagram video showing him engaging with his two deer, Gigi and Bamboo.

Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with many praising Marc for his caring nature.

VIDEO: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside his stunning ranch

"Your love for animals makes me love you even more," one wrote, while another commented: "Omg! How adorable!" A third added: "Got to love Marc Anthony for his amazing heart."

This isn't the first time that Gigi and Bamboo have made an appearance on Marc's Instagram account.

The star previously posted a photo of himself posing with Bamboo in the living room, alongside the caption: "Sending love and good vibes from Bamboo and I."

Marc Anthony delighted fans after introducing his adorable animals

As well as deer, Marc also has goats on his property.

The doting dad shared a video on Instagram last year showing him sitting outside in his sprawling grounds, looking happy and relaxed while holding two baby goats.

Addressing fans, he said: "These are the two new babies born on the ranch. We don't have names. They are five days old. So we are looking for names. They are two girls."

One of the goats started to bleat, prompting him to joke: "You sing better than me!"

Marc Anthony is a doting father to six children

The singer's fans adored the sweet video, and many suggested names for the two baby goats, with some putting forward the choice of Lulu – which is the nickname of his daughter Emme.

During the pandemic, Marc has also been enjoying having his children come and stay with him.

The star shares twins Emme and Max with ex-wife J-Lo, sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

The award-winning singer has a beautiful ranch

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children.

"I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind…

"They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

