Jana Duggar rocks rare sleeveless top as she hits the lake with loved ones A fun day out!

Jana Duggar isn't one for regular Instagram posts but the 31-year-old took to the social media site on Saturday to share a video of a fun day out on the lake.

The eldest Duggar daughter hit Beaver Lake in Arkansas' Ozark mountains and shared footage of herself riding a bright yellow jet ski.

"Feels like summer!!" she captioned the post, adding the hashtags "#beaverlakearkansas" and "#lakehairdontcare."

WATCH: Jana Duggar shares rare video of fun day out

She appeared to be wearing shorts and a sleeveless tee with a lifejacket; Jana is rarely seen baring her legs or arms due to the Duggar's conservative dress codes, but has in recent months shared pictures that show off her toned arms.

"Yesss Jana! Enjoy and live your life" commented one fan as another added: "Beaver Lake is my favorite place to fish and relax!! We were there earlier this week!"

Jana still lives with her parents Michelle and Jim Bob, and helps to raise the youngest of their 19 children. She last posted on Instagram in mid-May sharing a sweet update with fans after several weeks of silence.

Jana hit the lake in Arkansas

The eldest Duggar daughter took to social media to reveal she was planting "her favorites" in her garden including cucumber plants.

"Planted my favorites today!" she shared. "It’s been so fun getting my garden up and going this spring! What are your favorite things to grow in your garden?"

Fans saw her family gift her with a hand-built greenhouse in the latest season of their TLC show, Counting On.

The green-fingered reality star has been praised by her family for creating outdoor space for everyone to enjoy, and in late 2020 younger sister Jessa jokingly apologized on camera after catching her 17-month-old daughter, Ivy, picking the petals off Jana’s blooming flowers.

In a recent video Jana was seen casually holding her hand in her pocket

Earlier in the year she was rumored to have begun a courtship with family friend Stephen Wissman.

He appeared to be sat with Jana and her father Jim Bob, as well as other family friends. In early March newly discovered pictures showed Jana spending Christmas with Stephen and his family, and one in particular showed her sitting close next to Stephen.

The Wissmann family were also spotted with the Duggars at Magnolia Market in Texas, joining Jana and her siblings for Justin Duggar’s wedding in February.

However, the pair have not been spotted together in recent months and no courtship nor engagement was ever announced.

