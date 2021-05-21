Jana Duggar shares sweet update amid rumors of courtship

Jana Duggar has shared a sweet update with fans on Instagram, after several weeks of silence.

The eldest Duggar daughter took to social media to reveal she was planting "her favorites" in her garden including cucumber plants.

"Planted my favorites today!" she shared. "It’s been so fun getting my garden up and going this spring! What are your favorite things to grow in your garden?"

Fans saw her family gift her with a hand-built greenhouse in the latest season of their TLC show, Counting On.

After a trip away with her twin brother John David and his wife Abbie, they returned to the big reveal which left Jana in tears.

The green-fingered reality star has been praised by her family for creating outdoor space for everyone to enjoy, and in late 2020 younger sister Jessa jokingly apologized on camera after catching her 17-month-old daughter, Ivy, picking the petals off Jana’s blooming flowers.

Jana loves to share updates with fans

"Young and old alike love going down to Jana’s garden for a fresh snack," said Jessa, adding that Jana "has this thing laid out so perfectly, she’s built this whole chicken coop down there."

The 31-year-old also created an " outdoor entertaining space with these Italian string lights and it’s beautiful. It’s a great hangout place in the evenings — we love to go down there and sit around."

Jana still lives with her parents Michelle and Jim Bob, and helps to raise the youngest of their 19 children.

She was planting cucumbers

Earlier in the year she was rumored to have begun a courtship with family friend Stephen Wissman.

Stephen, 28, had been pictured at a pre-wedding dinner for 31-year-old Jana's brother Jed, with Reddit sleuths picking him out of the crowd from an Instagram video shared by the bride's brother.

He appeared to be sat with Jana and her father Jim Bob, as well as other family friends.

In early March newly discovered pictures showed Jana spending Christmas with Stephen and his family, and one in particular showed her sitting close next to Stephen.

The Wissmann family were also spotted with the Duggars at Magnolia Market in Texas, joining Jana and her siblings for Justin Duggar’s wedding in February.

