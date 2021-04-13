Jana Duggar courts engagement speculation as she keeps left hand hidden Jana kept her ring finger hidden

Jana Duggar has courted further speculation she may be engaged after sharing a new video on her social media pages.

The 31-year-old is the eldest daughter of Counting On star's Jim Bob and Michelle, and remains the only of-age daughter to be unwed, a rarity in fundamental Christian circles.

However, amid rumors Jana has been courting a man from Nebraska, the reality star has kept her left hand hidden in her recent video.

"Lots of hiding going on methinks. Pregnancy & engagement ring," commented one fan, also referencing Jana's sister-in-law Anna who is rumored to be expecting her seventh child.

Jana had spent the day at a vintage market with Anna, and fans were also quick to call on the star to consider selling her own projects.

"Jana, you could do a great booth with your awesome decorating and gardening skills!" said one fan.

In 2019 Jana - who is the eldest girl of 19 children - filed a business license for Arbor Acres Group, whose website reads: "Welcome to Arbor Acres!

"We are passionate about finding beauty in our surroundings, gathering people together, and all things creative.

"We hope this becomes one of your favorite destinations for ideas that make you excited about life and all the good it has to offer!"

Jana created Facebook and Instagram pages for Arbor Acres but there has been no movement on the business since.

In early March newly discovered pictures show Jana spending Christmas with Stephen Wissman and his family, and one in particular showing her sitting close next to Stephen.

The Wissmann family were also spotted with the Duggars at Magnolia Market in Texas, joining Jana and her siblings for Justin Duggar’s wedding in February.

Stephen was also at Jed Duggar's wedding in April, pictured sitting next to patriarch Jim Bob.

Stephen’s parents Loren and Gloria Wissmann have 13 children.

On their blog page, they share that Stephen has his pilot’s licence, and loves to work with his hands.

