Carrie Ann Inaba receives support from co-stars following new health post The TV host is on a leave of absence from The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba has been taking time off from The Talk over the past few weeks to focus on her health and wellbeing.

The professional dancer is currently suffering from chronic pain as a result of her autoimmune conditions and is finding ways to try and reduce this.

One of the many things Carrie has been trying is out hyperbaric oxygen chambers – which involves breathing oxygen into a pressurized chamber, where the atmospheric pressure is raised up to three times higher than normal.

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update from bed

This results in an increase of oxygen entering your brain, which helps to decrease stress levels.

The CBS star has gone back to the oxygen tank since trying out the process last month, and on Wednesday posted an upbeat post showing her stretching while undergoing the treatment.

"Things to do in an oxygen chamber… stretch," she wrote.

Carried added: "Feeling good! -and I’m back at it! Loving these sessions! "Hope you are having a great day!"

Carrie Ann Inaba was supported following her latest health post

Carrie's co-stars at The Talk were quick to comment on her post to show support, with Amanda Kloots writing: "Hahahaa so so funny! Only you!"

Elaine Welteroth added: "It's the toe point for me!"

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, who met Carrie on Dancing with the Stars in 2020, also responded.

She wrote: "I am picturing a side by side of what it would look like if I attempted this. Amazing!"

The TV star has been taking time off from The Talk

The Dancing with the Stars judge had earlier opened up about her time off from The Talk in a second post, which was accompanied by a photo of some of her friends who work behind the scenes on the chat show.

She wrote: "As you all know, I’m on a leave of absence from @thetalkcbs.

"And I want you all to know I’m doing great! I’m working with top experts in their fields to get even healthier than I was before.

"You know me... I do everything FULL OUT (all dancers do) I want to thank you for the love and support. Your messages have really been received with love and gratitude."

Carrie continued: "But today, I was thinking about everyone who works on The Talk and how much I love and appreciate all the folks I don’t get to interact with while I’m gone, especially the people behind the scenes.

Carrie has a legion of fans on social media

"(Since I come from a 'crew' background, as a choreographer I have always felt more 'behind the scenes' than 'on camera talent'. I just happened to be a BTS person who got on camera.)

"Anyway, I am just missing my POD. My dear friends, my glam fam, my squad, my ride or dies.... @marylinmakeup @rhondaspiesstylist and @stevegberg. I wanted to give them a shout out for being so incredible.

"And just say out loud how much I miss seeing them everyday. In this business these people are so integral to all that you are.

"They deserve a day of celebration that’s all theirs... so I made it up today that today is celebrate your #glamsquad day. Happy #nationalglamsquadday #appreciationpost love you guys!!"

