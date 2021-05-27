Carrie Ann Inaba shares medical update as fans show support

Carrie Ann Inaba has taken a leave of absence from The Talk and is currently focusing on her health and wellbeing.

Most recently, the TV star took to Instagram to share a new medical update, posting pictures of herself in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber at a clinic.

The Dancing with the Stars judge was pictured lying in the chamber with an oxygen mask on, and asked her followers to guess what she was doing.

She wrote: "This is what I'm doing today… can you guess what it is? Swipe – through to get a fuller picture. Hint: Justin Bieber does it too."

Carrie's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Sending you so much love," while another wrote: "I hope it helps you."

A third added: "Looks like you’re getting an MRI scan? Hope everything is ok," to which Carrie responded: "It's an HBOT chamber."

Carrie Ann Inaba was pictured during her HBOT treatment

HBOT involves breathing oxygen into a pressurised chamber, where the atmospheric pressure is raised up to three times higher than normal.

Justin Bieber opened up about the procedure when he had it in February 2020, revealing: "It fills up with oxygen, I really have been struggling with a lot of anxiety. You get more oxygen to your brain so it decreases your stress levels. It's pretty cool."

Carrie has been suffering from a lot of pain as a result of her autoimmune conditions, and prior to The Talk's hiatus earlier in the year, she had taken time off work to rest.

Carrie is currently taking a leave of absence from The Talk

It's been a difficult time for the star, who experienced heartache earlier in May following her separation from boyfriend Fabian Viteri.

The 53-year-old detailed her split on Instagram, and admitted that she was "so sad" that it was over.

She wrote alongside a selfie: "I am single. Again. I am also… grateful for what it was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions.

"Trying to be strong, allowing myself the space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was."

The TV star has been spending time resting at home

She added: "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful.

"Losing your friend… losing the hopes and dreams… your partner… the person you shared everything with… your person… your love… it's hard."

Carrie continued: "I'm not going to fake that I am OK. I celebrate my emotions, because it tells me that I'm alive and that my heart loves deeply.

"It was real. True love. And I'm so sad it's over. But I'm grateful it happened. So very grateful," she concluded.

