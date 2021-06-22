John Travolta's daughter Ella stuns with hair transformation in celebratory family photo The Grease star had three children with his late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta's daughter Ella is growing up fast and is becoming a star in her own right as a talented actress.

What's more, the 21-year-old has been experimenting with different hairstyles over the past few months, and was pictured with a stylish new look over the weekend.

Ella was captured on camera with her famous father and younger brother Benjamin, ten, in a sweet photo posted on John's Instagram account to mark Father's Day.

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in memory of Kelly Preston

In the image, Ella showcased her recently-cut bangs, and rocked a volume-heavy 'do.

The actress recently revealed that she had decided to get a fringe for the first time since childhood, and it's safe to say her new look went down well with her followers.

After sharing a picture of her new look alongside a photo of herself as a little girl, many of Ella's fans compared her to Liv Tyler, while others praised her style.

It's been a difficult time for Ella, who lost her beloved mother Kelly Preston in July following her battle with cancer.

The 21-year-old has been sharing positive posts on social media over the past few months and has been praised for her bravery. These have included a recent video of her celebrating the fact she had reached 500,000 followers on Instagram by making cupcakes in the kitchen to virtually send to her fans.

She also marked her milestone 21st birthday, and has been given a huge career boost too after landing a role in the upcoming movie, Get Lost.

She shared the exciting news on Instagram with a post and was flooded with well wishes.

Ella wrote: “I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project!”

The project is a young adult movie which Deadline likened to "a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland with creatures turned into human characters." Ella will play Alicia/Alice who goes on a magical trip to Budapest.

Ella lives in Florida with her dad and younger brother, and John recently opened up about his family life, and how he has been helping his daughter when it comes to her acting career.

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession.

"Ben is barely ten years old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

