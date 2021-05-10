John Travolta's daughter Ella pays heartbreaking tribute to Kelly Preston on first Mother's Day since death Kelly sadly passed away in July 2020

John Travolta and his daughter Ella have taken to social media in honour of Kelly Preston.

The pair paid tribute to the actress as they marked their first Mother's Day since Kelly's death in July 2020.

Ella, 21, shared a throwback photo from the family album that showed her cuddling up to Kelly. She wrote: "Mama, thank you for all you have done for us and for this world. I miss you and love you very much, but your smile, warmth and love is ever lasting. Wishing all of the moms a happy Mother's Day."

Ella shared a sweet throwback photo in honour of Mother's Day

John, 67, chose to post a photo taken shortly after the birth of his youngest son, Benjamin. "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known," he wrote. "Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day."

John and Kelly were married in September 1991 and went on to welcome three children together: Ella, Benjamin, ten, and Jett, who sadly passed away in January 2009 at the age of 16.

John also remembered his late wife Kelly

Jett, who was John and Kelly’s firstborn, had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalised at 15 months with Kawasaki disease. He was also on the autistic spectrum. Jett tragically died during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

John and Kelly's eldest son Jett tragically passed away in 2009

Heartbroken John confirmed in July that his beloved wife had passed away at the age of 57.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

The couple with daughter Ella and son Benjamin

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered.

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

