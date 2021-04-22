John Travolta makes emotional confession about dancing with Princess Diana The star met the British royal at the White House

John Travolta has had many a dance scene in his lifetime but one, in particular, stands out for him.

The Saturday Night Fever star had the pleasure of dancing with Princess Diana back in 1985 at the White House state dinner hosted by the President at the time, Ronald Reagan.

John described the special moment with the late Princess of Wales to Esquire Mexico and admitted it was completely unexpected.

"I didn't think they'd ask me to dance with her,” he said. "I had the great privilege and honor of doing so, and I thought, 'There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all'.

"That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun. That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task."

John set the scene when he added: "Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It's midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance.

John described dancing with the Princess as being like a fairytale

"She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale."

The star added: "Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday? I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment."

John said Diana's smile was a 'little sad'

John previously revealed it was First Lady Nancy Reagan who informed him that Diana wanted to hit the dance floor with him.

"She said, 'It is her wish,' " the actor told Dutch TV show Één. "At midnight, I had to tap her on her shoulder, and I had to say, 'Would you care to dance?' She turned around and dipped her head in that Lady Diana way, and we were off for 15 minutes dancing."

