John Travolta was feeling the love on Sunday! The actor received an incredibly touching tribute from his own daughter Ella in celebration of Father's Day – and fans were quick to react.

Ella took to Instagram to share a rare family photo showing her and John with her younger brother, ten-year-old Benjamin.

WATCH: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in memory of Kelly Preston

She wrote: "Daddy, You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make everyday better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around.

"I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday. Happy Father's Day to this incredible man and to all of the amazing Dads out there."

Ella shared a rare family photo in honour of Father's Day

Followers were moved by Ella's touching post, with one writing: "You are so blessed with a daddy that brings so much joy into your life." A second told the 21-year-old: "Ella, you are going to be an amazing mother. Not only because you of your wonderful parents but because you are a beautiful person inside and out."

And a third noted: "Happy Father's day to your dad! You look beautiful sweetheart just like your mama."

John also shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram

John, 67, chose to share a family photo of his own in celebration of Father's Day. Alongside the close-up snap, which shows the star with Ella and Benjamin, he wrote: "Happy Father's Day everyone! It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children - thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers."

John has been raising his children as a single dad ever since his wife Kelly Preston sadly passed away in July last year.

Jett Travolta was just 16 when he passed away

Tragically, the couple lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16. He had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalised at 15 months with Kawasaki disease. He was also on the autistic spectrum. Jett died during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.