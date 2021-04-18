John Travolta's daughter Ella shares rare video from inside Florida home to celebrate exciting news The Grease star shares only daughter Ella with his late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta's daughter Ella had some happy news to share with her followers on social media over the weekend.

The 21-year-old was delighted after discovering she had reached 500,000 followers on Instagram, and wanted to celebrate virtually with them all.

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella unveils stylish hair transformation

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the actress posted a sweet video from inside her home in Florida to thank everyone for their support.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in memory of Kelly Preston

What's more, Ella went on to showcase her baking skills after deciding to make some macaroons to virtually share with her fans.

The Grease star's daughter shared footage of her blitzing together the ingredients in her kitchen, placing them in the oven and decorating them with sprinkles.

MORE: John Travolta's daughter shares never-before-seen family photo to mark emotional day

MORE: John Travolta reveals happy family news involving son Benjamin

"Oh my gosh, thank you so much for 500,000 followers. You guys are incredible. In honour of this I wanted to bake you guys macaroons – virtually of course – so let's see how this goes," she said.

John Travolta's daughter Ella shared footage from inside her home as she baked macaroons

While Ella wasn't as happy as she had hoped with the finished product – as they lacked purple colouring as she had planned – they nonetheless looked amazing.

"Well they didn't turn out quite the way I wanted them to. They were supposed to be purple but that's really fine because next time hopefully it will be better.

MORE: John Travolta shares rare photo of daughter Ella to mark special occasion

MORE: John Travolta returns to social media to thank fans for their support

"But thanks so much again and I love you all," she told her followers at the end of the clip.

Ella with dad John and brother Benjamin

Ella's video went down a treat with her fans, with many commenting on the sweet video.

"Congratulations Ella! You totally deserve it and the macaroons look delicious," one wrote, while another commented: "The macaroons look great! Those aren't easy to make. Good for you!"

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella pays heartfelt tribute to famous dad

MORE: John Travolta lists $5million home months after Kelly Preston's death

A third added: "Adorable! Omg you deserve all the followers. You're such a kind and beautiful person inside and out."

Ella's social media achievement will have no doubt been a much-needed celebration for her after a difficult week.

Ella is following in her parents' footsteps as an actress

On Wednesday, the actress paid tribute to her late brother Jett on what would have been his 29th birthday.

John also shared a beautiful picture of his late son on his own Instagram account, 12 years after Jett passed away.

SEE: John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston with bittersweet wedding photo

The actor shares Jett, Ella and nine-year-old son Benjamin with late wife Kelly Preston, who tragically died from cancer in 2020.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.