Hoda Kotb in tears during emotional appearance on Today

Hoda Kotb looked visibly moved during her appearance on Wednesday's Today after an emotional interview with her friend and colleague Bobbie Thomas.

Today contributor Bobbie has had a tough few months following the death of her husband Michael Marion, who passed away in December at the age of 42 due to medical complications.

Hoda sat down with Bobbie to reflect on the last six months, with Bobbie admitting she wants to use her pain to help others enduring similar tragedies know they're not alone.

Hoda appeared to have tears in her eyes after hearing that despite an overwhelming amount of support, Bobbie still feels "incredibly isolated and alone".

"I feel like it's important to say out loud for myself and for others that you have to give yourself the grace to not try and fix the pain because so often we are in a position where pain is uncomfortable, and it is almost identified as the problem," Bobbie said.

"There's a lot of good intention in that but unfortunately, it feels as if you're ashamed for being in pain, and you're further isolated, and that's not OK."

TODAY contributor @BobbieThomas speaks with @hodakotb about honoring her late husband, how she’s coming to terms with the sudden loss and the gratitude she’s been able to find through her grief. pic.twitter.com/RFidkgUmh3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 23, 2021

Hoda looked emotional during her talk with Bobbie

Sharing a clip of the interview on Today's official Twitter account, Hoda said: "Anybody who knows Bobbie, whether it's in person or through TV, knows that she wears her heart squarely on her sleeve.

"When Bobbi realised that opening up about her own journey could possibly help someone else, she knew right away it was the right time to share – not just her grief, but her courage and her gratitude."

Hoda and Bobbie are close friends and colleagues

Hoda teased the interview with Bobbie last week, sharing a sweet photo of the pair embracing, which she captioned: "My girl @bobbiethomas… showing us her whole heart ....broken.. but slowly healing. Thx for sharing your love story BT. I love you."

Savannah Guthrie was one of the first people to comment and wrote: "I love everything about this picture. So much tenderness and heart," while Al Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts added: "Love you Bobbie," and Bobbie herself commented with the hashtag, "grateful".

