Christina Anstead's appearance in new photo with ex-husband delights fans The Flip or Flop co-stars used to be married

Christina Anstead looked right at home in a new snapshot she shared with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and it got fans excited.

The co-stars and former couple were prepping a home for an episode of their show, Flip or Flop, and fans couldn't stop talking about how cute they still look together.

While the pair are just friends, with Tarek engaged to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young, Christina's social media followers couldn’t help weigh in on their obvious connection - and their sense of style too.

Many marvelled at the mum-of-three’s green sweater and perfectly manicured hair, while others let Tarek know that they approved of his polished look.

"Love you two together," wrote one, and another added: "You both look fabulous."

One fan teased the "staged" photo in which Tarek is organising the cushions and Christina is arranging the flowers and quipped: "Omg such a staged shot. we all know tarek doesn’t fluff pillows."

Christina and Tarek have great onscreen chemistry

Christina shared the photo to promote their home improvement show and captioned it: "All new episodes of #fliporflop start tonight and continue for the next 5 weeks! My favorite flip we’ve ever done will be airing in this sequence. Of alllll the episodes we’ve done what is your favorite?!"

The former husband and wife duo share Christina's two oldest children, Taylor, ten, and Brayden, five.

She also co-parents her youngest, Hudson, with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina and Tarek share two children

It's not just their fans who adore their chemistry either; Tarek himself admits it's what makes their show such a success.

He told Us Weekly: "You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season's episodes are some of the best we've ever done. Who would have thought ten years later the show is getting better?"

