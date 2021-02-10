Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young just made a major change to her appearance The reality star revealed all on Instagram

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young has made a serious commitment to her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa!

MORE: Christina Anstead shares stunning selfie from inside her huge bathroom

This week, the 33-year-old revealed to fans that she has had a tattoo dedicated to her future husband etched on her body as a surprise Valentine’s Day gift. The inking is written in script and reads: "Yes sir, Mr El Moussa."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn responds to claims show is fake

Alongside the photo, which has since been deleted, Heather wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day Mr E Moussa. I love you handsome, best friends forever." In response, Tarek commented: "Forever and ever and ever."

MORE: The View's Meghan McCain sparks fan reaction with brand new hair

Flip or Flop star Tarek, 39, proposed to Heather in July as the couple were celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island.

Heather shared a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram

He popped the question at the Descano Beach Club at sunset – and it was a total surprise to Heather, who walked down a beach path lined with candles and petals to find Tarek waiting on one knee.

MORE: Steph Curry sparks major fan reaction with rare photos of his three children

"He's so romantic that I thought he was just doing something special for me," Heather later told People of arriving at what she thought was a dinner date on the beach. "I don't think it hit me until I was like halfway down the path."

Heather and Tarek got engaged in July 2020

The couple met in July 2019 through mutual friends, and later confirmed their romance with sweet Instagram posts the following month.

MORE: Al Roker's daughter Leila reveals struggles after leaving family home in rare video appearance

Prior to their romance, Tarek was married to his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead, with whom he shares two children: daughter Taylor, ten, and five-year-old Brayden.

Tarek was married to Christina Anstead from 2009 until 2018

They publicly split in December 2016 after a period of separation and have continued to amicably co-parent together following their divorce.

MORE: Amanda Kloots dedicates heartbreaking post to sister

Speaking about his daughter, Tarek later revealed he had confided in Taylor about his proposal plans before anybody else.

Heather and Tarek with his two children

"Taylor knew I was proposing before anybody else," he told People. "I actually told her right before Heather and I left for the trip, so she knew a few days before.

"You know, she was nine years old, that was a big secret. I was like, 'Honey, I've got to tell you something. I really need you to be a big girl here.' And she did it. She didn't tell anyone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here