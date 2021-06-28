Kate Garraway left devastated after sudden death as she pays emotional tribute The Good Morning Britain star paid a heartfelt tribute on social media

Kate Garraway was left heartbroken on Monday evening following the tragic death of a close friend.

The Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Pride of Britain founder and former editor of The Mirror, Peter Willis, after he passed away suddenly.

The mother-of-two shared a photo of Peter on her social media page, alongside a lengthy message.

She wrote: "I'm devastated to hear of Peter’s passing. He was a brilliant editor and his work for Pride of Britain was groundbreaking, tireless and embodied the essence of his spirit - to look for the good everyday and find healthy fun in the darkest of situations.

"I have never met anyone who wasn’t happier for being in his company.

"Brilliant journalist though he was, I will remember him as a good friend and an incredibly kind man - I will miss him greatly. All my thoughts are with his wonderful wife Nicky, his lovely boys and his whole family."

Kate Garraway paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend Peter Willis following his sudden death

Kate's co-star Richard Arnold was one of the first to respond, writing: "Very sad to hear this. He was always an absolute gent when we met."

Other fans also sent their support, with one writing: "What lovely words. You paint a heartfelt picture of a wonderful man." Another wrote: "So beautifully worded Kate." A third added: "This is so sad. Peter was so lovely."

Peter was a senior executive at the Mirror for 23 years, and worked as editor of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People during his career.

Kate is a regular at the Pride of Britain Awards

A heartfelt tribute to Peter was posted on The Mirror's website, with the publications publisher, Lloyd Embley, group editor-in-chief of Reach, also paying tribute.

He wrote: "Without his drive, creativity and tenacity, Pride of Britain would never have become the national institution it is today.

"He always knew what was needed to add that extra bit of magic and sparkle to the event every year - and he never gave up in his pursuit of perfection. It was something to behold. He was an immense talent and we will miss him terribly.

"All our thoughts are with Peter’s family at this difficult time as they deal with this tragic event, especially his wife Nicky and their two boys."

