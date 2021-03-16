Peter Andre melts hearts with romantic holiday throwback picture of wife Emily

Peter Andre has been reflecting on some good memories with his wife Emily. Looking back at life before the coronavirus pandemic, the 48-year-old shared a throwback snap from a sun-soaked holiday.

He simply added a heart emoji in the caption alongside the romantic selfie, which saw the couple pose against a walled backdrop with the sun in their faces.

Fans rushed to heap praise, with one writing: "The most perfect couple. So happy to see you both so happy, these are true couple goals." Another remarked: "Absolutely beautiful, this is priceless." A third post read: "You're a very lucky man, she is gorgeous x."

The post comes shortly after Peter pulled out all the stops for his wife Emily on Mother's Day. The 31-year-old doctor shared a picture of her bouquet, saying: "Thank you @peterandre for my gorgeous flowers. Feeling very loved [heart emoji]."

Both Emily and Peter live in Surrey with Amelia and Theo, as well as Peter's two children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, from his previous marriage to Katie Price. The couple have opted to keep their children's identities hidden from the public.

The doting husband shared this throwback snap

In a recent YouTube video, the singer was forced to address their privacy once again after a fan enquired about their decision to keep Amelia, and Theo "offline" – unlike his eldest two kids.

"Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media," he shared. "No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

He continued: "Obviously with J and P, from day one we were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem.'"

