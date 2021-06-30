Kate Garraway shares rare picture from home she shares with husband Derek Draper for special reason The presenter was celebrating England's first goal

Kate Garraway joined the other 25 million fans who watched England beat Germany at Wembley Stadium - and we have the picture to prove it!

The Good Morning Presenter took to her Instagram Stories to share a rare photo from inside her family home and Kate looked happy with the result mid-match.

"Yeeeeeeeesss!!! Thank god!! Goooooooaaallllll!!! You can do it boys #euros # englandfootball," she captioned the photo, which showed her wearing a red and white wig and a matching red dress.

Behind her, two England flags could be seen, one on top of an armchair and the other hung from a shelf. Also visible was the television showing the second part of the football match.

Kate seemed delighted with England's first goal

The presenter would have no doubt been in good company. The 54-year-old lives in North London with her children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11, and her husband Derek Draper, who returned home back in April after being hospitalised for more than a year because of COVID-19.

Talking about it a month after his homecoming, Kate revealed on The Andrew Marr Show that Derek's communication was "minimal".

"He came home on April 7 so we're a few weeks into it now. How is he? Look, he's devastated by COVID. He can't really move, his communication is very minimal.

Kate lives in North London her two children and Derek

"There are moments where there's up, you feel you know he's in there. He has a lot of memory.

"But the accessing of it is very limited. He's a long way from the Derek Draper that you know, Andrew, but he's home and he's alive, he's asleep now," she said.

Earlier this year, Kate made an ITV documentary, called Finding Derek, which explored her husband's illness and its effect on their two children.

One scene saw the mother-of-two recall being told by Derek's doctors that he was the most seriously ill person they had seen who remained alive.