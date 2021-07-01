Goldie Hawn dances around in the water in stunning V-neck swimsuit during Greek holiday The star is on holiday with her family

Goldie Hawn has been vacationing in Greece for the past month and it's safe to say that the mother-of-three has fallen in love with the island of Skiathos – where she and her family are staying.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 75-year-old actress shared a funny video showing her dancing around the beach and splashing in the sea to ABBA's song Mamma Mia!

"Can't stop, won't stop dancing in Skiathos, Greece. Mamma Mia, what an island!" the Hollywood star captioned the 47-second clip.

The video starts off showing Goldie wearing a colourful beach cover-up and a sun visor whilst she spins around in the sand. She is soon in the water in just her stunning black V-neck swimsuit, splashing around and spinning with her arms in the air.

"Hello gorgeous," commented fellow actress Sharon Stone, whilst Bravo's Andy Cohen wrote: "I needed this today."

Kate reunited with friend Kathryn Hahn in Greece to film Knives Out 2

"You make the world a better place," remarked a third, whilst a fourth added: "If you don't adore this woman - you're wrong."

Goldie flew to Greece earlier in June, alongside her partner Kurt Russell and her daughter Kate Hudson's family – including her partner Danny Fujikawa, daughter Rani and her son Ryder.

Whilst it looked like a family holiday, it seems Kate had chosen to vacation there ahead of the start of filming for her new movie, Knives Out 2.

The murder mystery began filming earlier this week, with the star reuniting with Daniel Craig, her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton and Ethan Hawke.

A lot of details for Knives Out 2 are being kept under wraps, but earlier this week, the movie's director Rian Johnson took to Twitter to mark the momentous occasion, writing: "Aaaaaaaand WE'RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery.

"Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores."