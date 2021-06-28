Goldie Hawn's grandchildren steal the show in adorable family vacation photo Oliver Hudson and company looked as happy as could be

Goldie Hawn's grandkids continue to rule the social media space with their famous parents for being just plain adorable. And who can blame them?

MORE: Oliver Hudson gets fans talking with revelation about father Bill Hudson in rare post

Goldie's son, Oliver Hudson, posted a selfie with his two kids, out having a nice family breakfast in Colorado, now that restaurants are on the road to being as safe as can be.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oliver Hudson reveals he forgot to post on Mother's Day which upset Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

"Breakfast with 2 of my babies.. and the other people in the background.. #colorado" he captioned the picture, referring to the other patrons, separated by glass boundaries.

RELATED: Oliver Hudson gets emotional over his children growing up - see rare video

The picture features two of Oliver's kids, his son Bodhi and daughter Rio, with oldest son Wilder missing.

Oliver's outing with two of his kids was a proper "aww" moment

Fans were taken in by this cute family picture and couldn't resist commenting on what an adorable trio they made. "Couldn't be any cuter!" one wrote. Another one said, "You have to be the very best dad ever." A third felt the spirit of the outing and just wrote, "They are delicious."

The Private Benjamin actress has seven grandkids in total, three of whom are Oliver's, who he shares with wife, Erinn Bartlett. Three of her remaining ones are daughter Kate Hudson's kids, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani. And her youngest is Wyatt Russell's son Buddy, who was born in March.

MORE: Oliver Hudson in disbelief as he celebrates family milestone with wife

SEE: Goldie Hawn's grandson steals the show in new family video with famous dad

Oliver recently talked about his family in an interview with HELLO!, and while he did admit that he was "done" with having kids, he wouldn't be surprised if his sister Kate had another baby.

Goldie with Oliver and Kate, along with Kate's partner, Danny Fujikawa

He was then reminded during the chat that Kate had once commented that she would consider having another child to beat her brother. "Yes, that sounds like Kate," he replied.

The Rules of Engagement star added that he was prepared to give her that title: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.