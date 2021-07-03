Geri and Christian Horner are couple goals in romantic selfie The pair looked so in love!

Geri Horner has been married to her husband Christian Horner for six years, and the couple still look to be in the honeymoon period of their relationship.

On Friday the former Spice Girls singer posted a romantic selfie of the pair together, as she wished her husband luck in this week's Austrian Grand Prix.

Christian is the team principal at Red Bull Racing, and his weekend has gotten off to a great start as his driver, Max Verstappen, secured pole position in Saturday's qualifying session.

In the selfie, Geri and Christian stood side by side in a grassy meadow, presumably near their country home.

The pair had wrapped up warm, with Geri in a white turtleneck jumper and Christian in a blue jumper, with a white top underneath.

"Have a great weekend..," Geri wrote in the post's caption.

Fans fell in love with the romantic selfie and rushed to the comments to compliment the pair. "I love seeing pictures of you two," one wrote. "You always look so in love."

Fans loved the pair's romantic selfie

A second posted: "Lovely couple," and a third said: "You two are adorable!"

Many others simply flooded the comments section with strings of heart emojis.

Geri and Christian married in 2015, and they share a son, Monty, four, together. Both are parents to children from other relationships, with Geri sharing 15-year-old Bluebell with her ex, Sacha Gervasi, and Christian sharing daughter Olivia, seven, with his ex, Beverley Allen.

Last month, Geri took to her social media to share the events of a fun day with her children while Christian was away at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The family unit took to their expansive garden for some fun outside, including a trip down the slide, which ended in a bump for Geri.

Geri and Christian married in 2015

The Spice Girls singer also picked Monty up and spun him around by his arms, with the pair nearly colliding with the family dog!

"Bump," Geri wrote as she went down the slide. "Monty, don't push me," she cautioned as she prepared to go down and through her daughter's legs.

While she managed to pull off the stunt, she landed with a bit of a thud and knocked her head on the bottom of the slide.

