Geri Horner's fans react to her honest and surprising confession Geri opened up about her iconic Union Jack mini-dress, which she wore back in 1997

Geri Horner reminisced about her Spice Girls days on Wednesday, following the Brit Awards, and shared an incredible anecdote with her one million followers.

MORE: Geri Horner's rural homes with husband Christian are picture perfect

Posting a picture of herself in her iconic Union Jack mini-dress, which she wore to the 1997 Brit Awards, the mother-of-two wrote: "Trust yourself. ... this dress is a reminder to follow your instincts and be yourself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner makes special announcement from stunning home

"24 years ago I had an idea - to wear a Union Jack to celebrate The Brit Awards. Despite the doubts, I trusted my instincts and wore it anyway. All these years later to see it worn by a fellow sister is so special. #girlpower. P.S. it was £5 tea towel on a Gucci dress. #followyourdreams."

RELATED: Geri Horner wows in romantic blouse to show off short hair transformation

MORE: Geri Horner's home is like an art gallery – see inside

Geri was talking about singer Dua Lipa, who attended this year's show wearing a Union Jack overcoat and mini skirt as a clear tribute to the former Spice Girl. The star also honoured Amy Winehouse by rocking a beehive and a red carpet outfit that had "Amy Winehouse vibes", according to her eagle-eyed fans.

The Spice Girls performing at the Brits in 1997

Fans of Geri rushed to comment on the iconic picture, with one commenting: " Love this story so much."

Another added: "The most famous tea towel there ever was!" A third remarked: "Thank you for the tribute, Dua. But this is the only one and the original."

"The definition of ICONIC," wrote a fourth.

Geri has opened up in the past about how she and her sister transformed the Gucci dress into what is now one of the most iconic outfits of all time.

Talking to Vogue, she explained: "I don't know if this is true, but you're not meant to cut up a flag, so I found a tea towel. My sister did it, because she's better at sewing than I am."

Geri revealed why she chose to paint a peace sign on the back of her dress

She added: "I remember showing [the dress] to a stylist and she said to me, 'You can't wear that—it's National Front,' an extreme party that existed in Britain that was very racist.

"I said, 'No, stop—we celebrate all cultures.' And that's why I put the peace sign on the back."

Surprisingly, Geri's dad also had an important part in making her iconic look come to life as he helped her personalise her custom go-go boots.

"My father's a mechanic, and I had car spray from the garage and sprayed it red to match," she told the publication.