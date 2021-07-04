Salma Hayek looks gorgeous in backstage bathrobe photo ahead of exciting celebration The Frida actress always looks incredible!

Salma Hayek is one of the many celebrities that are counting down the days until one of showbiz's most celebratory events of the year – Cannes Film Festival.

MORE: Salma Hayek's tattooed body in tight white vest leaves fans stunned

The Frida actress has a loyal glam squad who will be on hand to ensure she looks her best on the red carpet, and ahead of the event, her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez shared an incredible backstage photo of Salma getting ready at Cannes several years ago.

In the photo, Salma was pictured dressed in a bathrobe while Jennifer worked her magic on her hair.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink outfit

The hairstylist to the stars was applying hairspray to hold Salma's intricate up-do in place, as the Hollywood actress prepared for her big moment on the red carpet.

MORE: Salma Hayek leaves fans speechless in curve-hugging dress

MORE: Salma Hayek does the splits in leg-baring dress and heels

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "Can't wait to be reunited with @salmahayek. Ready to make more iconic moments at Cannes Film Festival."

The celebrity hair guru also included several photos of Salma at the event, dressed in a light blue lace gown.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is beautiful," while others responded with fire and love heart emojis.

Salma Hayek looked incredible as she got ready for Cannes Film Festival

It's been an incredibly busy time for Salma, who is currently promoting her latest film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which has managed to stay in the top three of the domestic box office over its second week, despite stiff competition from A Quiet Place II and F9.

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in strapless white dress during dreamy photoshoot

MORE: Salma Hayek stuns fans as a blonde in captivating new video

The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the movie too. "Never let anyone tell you that you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram ahead of the film's release.

"Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever." Salma reprised her role as Sonia in the much-anticipated sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard.

Salma Hayek has an incredibly busy year

The actress stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

READ: Salma Hayek glows in dressing gown selfie exposing two chest tattoos

MORE: Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz wow in white swimsuits

This isn't the only film that Salma has been busy working on during lockdown either. She also starred in Amazon Film's Bliss, where she played the role of mysterious Isobel alongside Owen Wilson.

While her career is busier than ever, Salma recently shocked fans when she revealed she suffered a near-fatal battle with COVI-19.

The Frida actress with husband Francois Henri-Pinault and daughter Valentina

She confessed to Variety that she spent seven weeks in isolation and was even put on oxygen. The star kept her battle a secret from her fans but said that even now, one year later, she hasn't fully regained her energy.

READ: Salma Hayek sparks reaction after sharing selfie from bath inside London home

MORE: Salma Hayek embraces her grey hair in gorgeous selfie

When she's not working, Salma enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. The actress is married to French billionaire Francois Henri-Pinault and the pair share teenage daughter Valentina, 13.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.