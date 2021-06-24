Salma Hayek looks incredible in black mini dress in indulgent new photo The Frida actress took a trip down memory lane

Salma Hayek was feeling nostalgic this week as she enjoyed looking at old photographs of herself from over the years.

The Frida actress discovered a gorgeous throwback photo that she couldn't resist sharing on Instagram – showing the star indulging in tacos while dressed in a stylish black mini dress.

Salma looked gorgeous with her long hair tied up in a low ponytail and wore minimal makeup in the candid shot.

In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "Tacos. The passion that never left me. If only I could still eat ten of them without consequences."

Salma, 54, often shares stunning photos of herself on social media and is renowned for posting regular swimwear shots.

The star has never felt better and recently opened up about the menopause during the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

Salma Hayek looked incredible in a black mini dress

She admitted that she doesn't see it as an "expiration date" and that she is perfectly fine with ageing. "There's no expiration dates for women. That has to go," she said.

"Because you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age.

"We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We're not just here to make babies, we're not just here to baby the man."

The Frida actress is busier than ever

She added: "We're not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away… it's almost like an expiration date for you as a woman. It's a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries."

Salma has never been busier career-wise either, and is currently promoting her latest film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Salma with her husband and daughter

The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the flick too. "Never let anyone tell you that you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram ahead of the film.

"Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever." Salma has reprised her role as Sonia in the much-anticipated sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard.

