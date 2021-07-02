Salma Hayek leaves fans speechless on throwback Thursday in curve-hugging dress 18 years later and she looks just as beautiful

Salma Hayek, one of Hollywood's renowned beauties, left fans feeling a certain kind of way when she shared a throwback post in honor of #ThrowbackThursday.

Her fans and followers went crazy for the actress' picture from the time when she first started making it big in Hollywood.

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink outfit

The 54-year-old actress shared a picture of herself wearing a body-hugging brown dress with a bright red lip and a brown belt that lightly hugged her waist. She simply captioned it with a "#TBT" and a few lip emojis.

The shot came from the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2003, which she attended as a nominee for Best Actress for her role in Frida, the movie that established her as a dominant force in Hollywood.

Salma went all the way back to 2003 for this TBT

Fans loved the picture, noticing how it accentuated her curves and how tiny her waist looked. "Wow look at that waist girl!!!!" one commented. Another was more elaborate, writing, "Your honor, it is clear Ms. Hayek intends to kill a good portion of her audience who were merely scrolling through their feed of animal videos when....boom. Dead."

A couple of her followers began sleuthing over a particular detail in the picture, which saw Salma holding someone's hand. "Who was your boyfriend at that moment that is holding your hand?" one questioned, with responses ranging from her husband, François-Henri Pinault, to Edward Norton.

Salma and Edward attended the SAG Awards together during the Frida awards cycle

It was indeed Edward Norton, one of the actors who was featured in Frida. The two first met in 1999 and dated for four years, till their eventual split later that year.

Salma has managed to stay in the news for another one of her movies, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which has managed to stay in the top three of the domestic box office over its second week, despite stiff competition from A Quiet Place Part II and F9.

