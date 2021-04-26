Tarek El Moussa shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping engagement party

Tarek El Moussa is engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, and the loved-up pair enjoyed an epic party with friends and family, Including Chrishell Stause.

]The pair rented out a stunning venue for the bash, that included outdoor space for guests to mingle, while inside candles and white flowers decorated the spacious area.

A dessert table featuring a three-tier cake and cupcakes was also available for guests.

Heather rocked a slinky all-white jumpsuit with matching heels, and she wore her long blonde hair up in a sleek pony with diamante accessories.

Tarek chose to wear a classic tuxedo in a navy blue velour.

Heather and Tarek were joined by his two children at the bash

Later in the night the guests turned the space into a dance floor and Chrishell even shared a video of colleague and co-star Amanza Smith cutting her dress so that she could move more freely.

"So much fun!!," commented Tarek, whose two children, Brayden, five, and Taylor, 10, with ex-wife Christina Haack were also in attendance.

Family and friends partied the night away

Tarek and Christina still host Flip or Flop together, proving they’re still friends years after their divorce.

"We're co-parenting, we're filming [Flip or Flop], we’re business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time," he said

The stunning event featured a dessert table, with flowers and candles

"That's great for us. You feel it on the set. The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season's episodes are some of the best we've ever done.

"Who would have thought 10 years later the show is getting better?"

Tarek proposed to Heather in June 2020, and the whole thing was filmed for the hit HGTV show.

Heather invited her good friend Chrishell

With the help of his assistant Alicia, Tarek proposed amid a dreamy landscape on Catalina Island, off the coast of Los Angeles.

People magazine revealed that Heather thought she was meeting Tarek for dinner but arrived to find a candle-lit path of palm trees, and a flower arrangement of over 5,000 stems in Heather’s favorite colors.

Tarek proposed with an 8-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

