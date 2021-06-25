Julianne Hough's racy display in risqué mini-dress almost ends in disaster The DWTS star certainly isn't shy

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas - unless you are Julianne Hough! The star shared a whole host of snapshots and videos from her trip to Sin City on Instagram, including one clip which had wardrobe malfunction written all over it.

The professional dancer looked incredible with longer blonde locks and a tiny pink mini-dress as she partied with her friend and business partner, Nina Dobrev.

But her high energy dance moves were restricted by her plunging, thigh-skimming dress as she turned to reveal to the camera: "I can't rip this dress," and promptly put a hand underneath her armpit to check she hadn't torn the material.

WATCH: Julianne Hough nearly ripped her mini-dress during racy dance disaplay

Julianne is loving being back in Las Vegas after months off travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She's also been reunited with her family now that restrictions have been lifted and she celebrated with some sun-filled antics recently.

Julianne was thrilled to see two of her sisters, Marabeth and Sharee, for a day out with their mum, Mariann.

Julianne and her sisters look alike

The foursome spent the day by the pool and the star shared bikini-clad photos of them on social media.

Fans struggled to tell them apart with their blonde locks and toned bodies and they marvelled at their youthful looking mother too.

Julianne also turned heads recently when she welcomed some unexpected guests to her pool party!

Julianne loves showing off her silly side

While lounging in a string bikini for a nighttime dip, Julianne let a puppy dog crawl onto her lap and a parrot perch on her shoulder.

Rather than being freaked out by the situation, Julianne admitted: "Give me all the animals," before adding: "I’m in heaven."

She certainly looked to be on cloud nine with her furry friends as they kicked-back casually next to the beautifully lit swimming pool.

