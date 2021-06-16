Julianne Hough looks like a mermaid with gorgeous waist-length hair The dancer looked amazing!

Julianne Hough channelled her inner mermaid for a gorgeous new photo she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The professional dancer looked unreal in a pair of dark green leggings and matching crop top – but it was her beautiful waist-length hair that really stood out.

Julianne posed with her back to the camera as she glanced over her shoulder, with her temporarily extended ombre locks cascading down her back.

WATCH: Julianne Hough's 'new boyfriend' is totally unexpected

Sharing her words of wisdom with fans, she wrote: "Look back at it. The only time I ever look back is to see how far I’ve come…I try my best to live with no regrets, adopting the belief that there is no right or wrong, good or bad. It just is what it is.

"Sending so much love to my BFF and hair goddess @riawna for helping me channel my inner [mermaid]."

The Rock of Ages star's fans were quick to react, with many declaring their love for Julianne's beachy waves.

Julianne's fans went wild for her mermaid-style hair

"In love with your hair!" exclaimed one. "Absolutely gorgeous," said a second. A third penned: "I love you so much, thank you for helping me and inspiring me every day," and a fourth wrote: "You're literally a goddess."

Julianne's heartfelt words come after she delighted fans with rare snapshots of her joking around with her brother Derek and her sister Marabeth.

The trio all struck a pose as they enjoyed themselves inside a spacious living room that featured an exposed brick fireplace.

Julianne shared a rare photo with her siblings

While Derek beamed in both of the snaps, Julianne and her sister jokingly pouted in the first, before Julianne pulled a face in the second.

"We have absolutely no fun when we are together," she joked in the caption, adding a winking face emoji with its tongue out.

Fans loved the family reunion, with one raving: "I wanna be part of your family," and a second posting: "So so awesome." A third complimented: "Such a beautiful, talented and funny family," while a fourth joked: "I like that you managed to get a good quad stretch in."

