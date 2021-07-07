Sharon Stone, 63, 'dating' rapper 38 years her junior The Basic Instinct star is apparently single no more

Sharon Stone has reportedly found herself a new boyfriend – and he's less than half her age.

The 63-year-old icon and burgeoning rapper RMR, 25, are said to have been "hanging out" for several months.

They have even been spotted on a number of "dates" all over in LA in the last few weeks, including at celeb hot spots like Delilah and The Highlight Room, according to Page Six.

Sharon and RMR – who protects his identity by wearing a ski mask and gold grills on his teeth – were even photographed together at The Highlight Room, with their photo emerging on social media on Wednesday.

In the image, Sharon cosied into RMR and leaned her head against his, while he had an arm wrapped around her shoulders.

According to the publication, the couple were "dancing to hip-hop" and "canoodling" as they spent the evening with Chris Brown and Drake's artist PND.

Sharon and RMR are rumoured to have been dating for 'several months'

Insiders told the outlet that RMR has huge amounts of "respect" for Sharon and thinks she's "cool".

The two have also been flirting on social media as they often like each other's posts.

This isn't the first time the Casino star has been linked to a younger man. Back in 2012, she dated Argentine model Martin Mica, who was 27 at the time. She reportedly broke things off after an eight-month romance because they had nothing in common and she wanted to focus on her raising her children.

Sharon - who has three sons, Roan, 21, Laird, 16, and Quinn, 15 - was previously married to journalist and editor Phil Bronstein. He filed for divorce in 2003, citing irreconcilable differences, with it becoming final in 2004.

