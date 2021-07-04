Sharon Stone is radiant as she poses in her dressing gown inside her luxury bedroom The Hollywood star looked incredible in a candid new video

Sharon Stone just doesn't age, and her latest video on Instagram proved just that!

The 63-year-old was captured on camera sitting at her dressing table in her bedroom in LA, dressed in a silk bathrobe.

The mother-of-three had posted the footage to showcase a beautiful bunch of flowers that she had been sent, and was seen smiling as she held onto a rose branch.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone is joined by her mother as she marks important milestone

What's more, the star looked beautiful with a freshly-cropped haircut – and it didn't go unnoticed by her followers.

Comments soon came in after Sharon posted the video, with one writing: "Cut, haircut looks a bit shorter but very pretty," while another wrote: "This is literally so pretty." A third added: "Gee, you're still so gorgeous, in fact, even more."

This isn't the first time that Sharon has shared a look inside her house, and recently posted a bedroom selfie on Instagram to reveal her typical morning routine.

Sharon, who is a mother of three, has owned her LA family home since 1993 but she completely renovated it with the help of interior designer, Douglas Truesdale.

During the pandemic, the star has been enjoying spending quality time with her three sons at home. The actress is mother to sons Roan, Laird and Quinn.

The Hollywood star gushed about motherhood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

She added: "I watch videos from when they were small and am absolutely enthralled by that. But those moments just keep coming."

Talking to Vogue, she added: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

"I'm now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them.

"When you adopt, you realise any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. "After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

