Jennifer Garner wows fans with rare throwback photo

Jennifer Garner has always been admired for her genuinely pure and cheerful look, the kind of person you'd really want to be friends with.

MORE: Jennifer Garner stuns fans with rare family photo with lookalike sisters

The actress shared a throwback post on her Instagram that showed off just how far those looks travelled - and how she'd been able to perfect them for the cameras.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shows off her impressive hidden talent

Jennifer posted a picture which featured three split images of her side-by-side. The first, a relatively recent one of hers enjoying the great outdoors, and the second looking glamorous at an official event.

The third really captured the attention of her fans, with a picture of baby Jennifer adorably looking back at the camera, all smiles with her few teeth and pink dress.

SEE: Jennifer Garner reveals how she stays calm in new video inside stylish LA home

"When you know your angle… #DidSomeoneCall? #OverTheShoulder" she captioned it, as each of the pictures featured the actress looking back at the camera, like a signature pose.

The star's throwback featured three versions of her signature pose

Her followers loved the beautiful throwback, leaving comments like, "Same smile in every picture," and, "For you, all angles are good!"

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare family photo to mark special occasion

MORE: Jennifer Garner makes bold move in hilarious new video – and fans are in full support

However, it was baby Jennifer who captured the most attention from fans and stars alike. Reese Witherspoon dropped into the comments section with a, "It’s Baby Jen for me!" And Angela Kinsey reacted with a laughing emoji and heart, which several others used as well for the younger Jennifer.

The actress rocked a bob and bangs as a kid

The 13 Going on 30 star has rarely shared looks at what young Jen used to look like. She last shared a snapshot of her younger self a few months ago, striking a yoga pose as a kid.

"A little namaste for your flashback Friday," she captioned it, featuring her with a short bob haircut and bangs that instantly became a hit with her fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.