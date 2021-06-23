Jennifer Garner reveals how she stays calm in new video inside stylish LA home The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner leads an incredibly busy life, balancing her family with her career in the spotlight.

Keeping calm is essential for the 13 Going on 30 star, and the mother-of-three often turns to meditation.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a new video showing her practicing meditation with her friend Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside her incredible living room

The footage was taken inside Jennifer's home in LA, with the star sitting on her cream sofa and giving a glimpse of her living room in the process.

A wall-to-ceiling bookcase could be seen behind the star, packed with books and family photos. In the 19 minute video, Jennifer practised her breathing techniques and zoning out as she meditated with Chelsea.

This isn't the first time that Jennifer has meditated with Chelsea – it has become a popular feature on her Instagram page.

Jennifer Garner practiced her meditation in a relaxing video at home

As always, it went down a treat with the star's fans, who were quick to comment on the post. One wrote: "You are an inspiration Jennifer!" while another wrote: "This was amazing!" A third added: "Thank you so much for these precious meditations. I feel like we are long time friends and I have never met you!"

Jennifer previously concerned fans after getting emotional during a powerful meditating session with Chelsea at the beginning of the year.

After the meditation, Jennifer was seen blotting away tears as she thanked Chelsea for the “powerful” session.

Jennifer Garner is a doting mother to three children

The star didn’t reveal the reason for her emotional moment but was smiling as she signed off from the live session.

At the beginning of the Instagram live, Jennifer had listened as Chelsea spoke about the difficult year it has been due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The star listened and likely reflected on the last 12 months. She has spent the year at her home with the three children she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer has remained on good terms with Ben so that they can successfully co-parenting their offspring.

The 13 Going on 30 star previously broke down in tears during a meditation session

She previously told Vanity Fair: "The main thing is these kids – and we're completely in line with what we hope for them.

"Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding.

"But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you're going to be friends with that person."

