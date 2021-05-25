Jennifer Garner makes bold move in hilarious new video – and fans are in full support The 13 going on 30 star shares three children with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner often shares relatable content on social media, and delighted fans over the weekend with a fun new video.

The Hollywood star shared footage of herself checking in with her conscience to see whether it was okay to have a glass of wine and some chocolate on a Friday night.

She started the video by saying: "Thank you for tuning in tonight for this very important conversation about whether I, myself, deserve some red wine and some lovely dark chocolate. Let's check in."

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner delights fans with brutally honest bikini body video

Jennifer went on to pretend to call herself up on the phone. "Are you available to be part of this conversation?" she asked.

"Thank you for checking in with me, I am available for comment," the star replied.

"I would like to confirm officially that yes, yes, I do deserve some red wine and dark chocolate. Yolo it's Friday night," Jennifer continued.

Jennifer Garner delighted fans with a fun decision making video at home

She ended the pretend call by saying: "Thank you myself, I think the whole of America can rest easily knowing that you are in on the case."

The 13 Going on 30 star's fans were in full support of her decision, with many taking to the comments section to have their say.

"Always yes to red wine and chocolate!" one wrote, while another commented: "Self care is the best care." A third added: "This speaks to my soul."

The Hollywood star is a doting mum to three children

The actress lives in LA with her three children, Violet, Seraphina and Benjamin, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Ben is currently hitting the headlines following his rumoured romance with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple have been pictured together several times since J-Lo announced her separation from Alex Rodriguez.

Most recently, the Hollywood stars were photographed - in pictures obtained by MailOnline - at the singer's private Florida residence.

J-Lo, 51 was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside, while the Oscar-winning actor followed close behind.

Jennifer with ex-husband Ben Affleck

The new pictures have certainly sent 'Bennifer' fans into overdrive - prompting further relationship rumours.

Meanwhile, Ben - who has remained on good terms with his ex-wife – paid a heartfelt tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day.

The actor posted a series of family pictures of them together with their kids, and wrote: "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

