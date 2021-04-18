Jennifer Garner has super short hair and bangs in unearthed photo – and it's too cute The 13 Going on 30 star has experimented with many hairstyles over the years

Jennifer Garner was feeling nostalgic on Friday as she took a trip down memory lane via old childhood photos.

The 13 Going on 30 star couldn't resist sharing a sweet picture of herself as a little girl with her followers on social media – and her hairstyle was everything!

In the picture, Jennifer looked adorable with a short 'do and blunt bangs, as she posed outside on the balcony of her childhood home.

In the caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "A little Namaste for your flashback Friday."

Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one writing: "I think we must have had that same hairstylist back then… Namaste," while another wrote: "I also had the mushroom haircut as a kid in WV. Glad to see a beautiful person repping it."

Jennifer Garner rocked a short haircut and bangs during her childhood

A third added: "You are one of the lucky few who can pull off bangs so brilliantly."

This isn't the first time Jennifer has shared a photo of herself with her childhood haircut.

Last year, the actress posted a photo of herself as a little girl ahead of Thanksgiving, and wrote alongside it that she was grateful for her hairstylist Adir Abergel.

The Hollywood star with her parents, sister and children

The star also revealed that she often got her hair cut for $8, writing: "Sometimes the 8 dollar haircut worked. Sometimes it didn't."

The Hollywood star grew up in a close-knit family and has two sisters, Melissa and Susannah, who occasionally feature in throwback photos with their famous sibling on her Instagram account.

The Peppermint star is incredibly close to her mother too and recently opened about her upbringing on Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan.

She revealed: “My parents are just salt of the earth. My mum grew up really poor in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on a farm.”

Jennifer is a doting mum to children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer said she’d had a number of frank conversations with her mother Patricia, about her childhood.

"I said to her, 'Mum does it bother you when I talk about your poverty as a child, does that bother you?' And she said, 'I'm never ashamed of growing up poor; rather I am amazed by the grace and the dignity that my parents had throughout my childhood.'"

