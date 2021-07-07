Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha takes social media break for very sad reason

Nadia Sawalha has revealed that she is taking a break from social media after sharing an upsetting update with her fans.

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to reveal that her Cockapoo Chi Chi is "very poorly".

Posting an adorable photo of her beloved pooch, she wrote: "Hey my lovelies. Our Chi Chi is really poorly so I won't be on here for a while as we all feel a bit upside down."

She added that Chi Chi is being treated at veterinary hospital but is "in excellent hands" before signing off the post: "Thank you in advance for your well wishes I know so many of you love her too."

"Sending all the love and wishing a speedy recovery," one wrote. Another sent words of encouragement, writing: "Come on Chi Chi, you can do this!" while many more simply filled the comment section with heart emojis to show their support.

Nadia's presence on the photo-sharing app will be sorely missed by her celebrity friends and fans. The TV star has been keeping fans entertained in recent weeks with a number of hilarious posts - but has also been using her platform to vent her frustrations about recent events.

Last week, Nadia pranked her 452k followers with a video that appeared to show her breaking down in tears as she discussed "compromise" in her marriage to Mark Adderley. While many believed she was being genuine, it turned out Nadia was really talking about watching the Euros 2020 with her husband!

The light-hearted clip came days after Nadia posted an emotional and expletive-ridden video in response to the news that Matt Hancock had broken Covid-19 guidelines and struck up a romance during lockdown with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

She criticised the former Health Secretary's actions, telling her followers that her "heart had broken" for all the fellow parents and families who have been forced to stay apart from each other since the pandemic began.

