Denise van Outen had a very happy announcement to make this week – much to the delight of her fans. The 47-year-old star took to Instagram to celebrate with followers as she shared a snapshot of her brand new autobiography.

Denise posed in the garden of her family home, looking lovely against a floral backdrop as she proudly showcased her book.

She wrote: "So excited to share my autobiography @eburybooks. I've been working on this for a few months. It covers everything about my life. You'll love all the 90s stuff (mischievous). Reliving my heartbreaks has been tough but kind of therapeutic. Better out than in! Pre order for a signed copy. Release date is 11th November this year. It's 'a bit of me'."

Fans were quick to congratulate the actress on her latest achievement – and notably boyfriend Eddie Boxshall was among the first to 'like' the post.

Denise and Eddie have been together for seven years and live in Essex along with Denise’s nine-year-old daughter Betsy, whom she shares with ex-husband Lee Mead. Eddie has two children from a previous relationship.

Denise recently revealed they have decided to postpone their wedding, telling the Sun that they want to throw a "big party" with no coronavirus restrictions.

"We're not engaged but we are preparing to get married. It will definitely happen but we’re not in a rush," she said.

"We’re both getting back to work now with everything opening up and it's just finding the time, as we want it to be a big day and that takes a lot of planning. We don’t want a small wedding. We want a big group of people and a big party with no restrictions."

She added: "Plus, with all the weddings that have been cancelled because of the pandemic, there's going to be a massive backlog and I wouldn't want to get in the way of all of them. Let them all go first!"

