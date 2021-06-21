Ruth Langsford shares rare picture of son Jack with husband Eamonn Holmes The presenter was marking Father's Day on Sunday

Ruth Langsford shared an incredibly rare picture of her only son with husband Eamonn Holmes to mark Father's Day on Sunday – and fans couldn't have been more delighted.

The Loose Women presenter posted two pictures, one showing the couple with Jack as a baby and another taken recently at a football match.

"Happy Father's Day @eamonnholmes from me & baby Jack!! Love you," she simply captioned the post.

Friends and fans of the presenter were quick to reply, with many labelling the snaps as "lovely" and praising them for not "aging a bit".

Ruth paid tribute to Eamonn on Father's Day

Others couldn't help but comment on how handsome their 19-year-old son was.

"Jack is so tall and very handsome," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Ahhh lovely. Jack looks so much like Eamonn."

"Lovely pics Jack looks like his mum," remarked another.

Eamonn also took to Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing a picture of him with all his four children. The 61-year-old has three children from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes – Declan, 32, Rebecca, 30, and Niall, 28.

"This is my Four. Niall, Jack, Rebecca and Declan. Proud to have them as my Children and I can only hope I make them proud to have me as their Dad. #FathersDay," he wrote alongside the black and white snap.

The mother-of-one also shared a lovely picture of her as a baby with her dad

Back in April, the doting dad revealed that he is set to become a grandfather for the first time as Declan and his wife Jenny are expecting a baby.

The presenter announced the news on an episode of This Morning on 7 April, where he and Ruth both radiated happiness.

Eamonn said: "Now folks, there's something I want to talk to you about today... I've been having a very tough week... It hasn't been a good time, I've been in tears over these two people." He then shared a photo of Declan and Jenny and said: "We're all going to be grandparents!" He went on: "Declan, you are the same age that I was when I had you," before sharing a photo of himself cuddling Declan as a baby.