Don't Speak – because Gwen Stefani and No Doubt are back, and Gwen's bringing her early 90s Orange County style to Coachella Music Festival.

The iconic punk-ska band will reform for a special performance on Saturday April 13, and Gwen took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at her fit for the night: ripped tights, denim shorts, a black white tank top with a cropped white tank over it, and plaid biker boots paired with big chunky jewelry.

The hit song 'Just A Girl' played over the video, which also revealed she had placed diamante gems over her eyes, a callback to the 'Don't Speak' music video.

Gwen Stefani gives fans sneak peek at No Doubt's long-awaited reunion at Coachella

A second post showed the band rehearsing, with Gwen's vocals on point as Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont rocked out on the guitars and drums.

"If you can’t make it out to the desert, our full performance will be live streamed tonight at 9:20pm at youtube.com/COACHELLA," Gwen added.

No Doubt's reunion was announced earlier in 2024 when Gwen teased the news by first sharing a video of a Zoom call with her bandmates after texting them to say she missed them. She then unveiled a poster of the line-up for April's festival, with No Doubt featured prominently on the bill alongside headliners Lana Del Dey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat.

Speaking about what fans can expect from their upcoming performance, Gwen told People: "It's just going to be cool. It's just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have."

© Tim Mosenfelder No Doubt band members (L-R) bassist Tony Kanal, singer Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young backstage in 1996

"You've got to remember; we were in No Doubt for nine years before 'Just a Girl ' ot on the radio. We weren't doing it to make it. And so now to be here in 2024 and have that excitement of the announcement? It's beyond," she added.

No Doubt found mainstream success with their third album, Tragic Kingdom, in 1995 which catapulted the band and Gwen to fame.

© Kevin Winter No Doubt backstage in 2001

Gwen had been dating her bandmate Tony in the late 1980s and they continued their romantic relationship for several years, but the couple’s relationship was not to be, and Gwen wrote the song 'Don't Speak' about the fallout.

The band went on to release several more albums, including Return of Saturn in 2000 and Rock Steady in 2001. Gwen soon emerged as a solo artist with the 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.