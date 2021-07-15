Kate Beckinsale's incredible workout has fans shook We knew she was fit, but this is something else

Kate Beckinsale is one of Hollywood's queens of action, ever since her Underworld days, a veritable fitness legend on screen that has no trouble kicking butt and taking names.

So it's no surprise that her workout is quite capable of doing the exact same thing to anyone watching and will leave you at least a little shaken.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale celebrates her cat

The actress posted a series of videos to her Instagram of her gym routine, first doing a series of intense looking hanging leg raises and then a round of battling ropes.

Her final video was the real kicker, where her trainer helped her relax by stretching her legs out, bending it almost all the way to her head, then all the way to her side, and then twisting her knee towards her stomach. All the while, she looked relaxed and comforted.

"Back on ye olde [expletive]," she captioned the video, implying this was her usual routine, one that seemed a little more unusual for probably many other people.

Kate's workouts aren't for the faint of heart, mind you

Several of her famous colleagues cheered her on in the comments section, with Milla Jovovich saying, "Oh my god you're so gorgeous!!" and Nadia Sawalha writing, "You copying me again Kate!"

Her other fans were a little more taken aback, leaving comments like, "Damn, the only way I could get either of my legs that far back would be to amputate it and hold it back there with my hand," and, "Well damn that stretch hurt me lol."

The English actress got into prime shape for her role in Jolt, which is due to release on Amazon Prime next week and will be her return to the action movie genre.

The actress has been continually teasing her upcoming film, Jolt

She's posted clips and snippets from the film, which sees her playing a rage-induced character named Lindy who frequently beats up those who oppose her and is aggressive by nature.

She recently shared a clip from the movie describing her character's more confrontational nature, captioning it, "Oh, therapy #joltonprime @amazonprimevideo."

