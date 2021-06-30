Kate Beckinsale posts video celebrating someone very special It's Clive's world, and we're just living in it

Kate Beckinsale may be making waves for a new release on the horizon, but someone else in her family is currently the one everyone wants to talk about.

In a hilarious clip she posted to her Instagram, the actress filmed herself watching a clip from ET where the interviewer asked her about her cat, Clive, with a clip of him playing on a pan.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale celebrates her cat

She showed a clip of her watching the interview on her laptop, talking about Clive while he sat right next to the screen, mean mugging for the camera.

"He's really down to wear costumes, he's down to do a dance, he's down to do some boxing," Kate said in the interview. "I guess everybody's cat isn't like that, so people like seeing him."

Clive is a trooper when it comes to being part of Kate's little bits

She also revealed some big news about Clive during the conversation. "He's a cancer survivor, he had nine months of chemo. I never thought he was going to make it, and the fact that he's become this minor celebrity, I'm down!"

The cat was adorably dressed in a fedora and bow-tie, an on-brand costume for him as he saw his star rise. As the segment ended, the Underworld star kissed him and said, "look who's on TV!"

The actress' followers were just as taken in by the adoration for her pet as she was, with one commenting, "There’s no other cat who could look so stoic and overjoyed at the same time. Clive is a star. And so are you." Another wrote, "He's so underwhelmed I love it."

The pets rule the Beckinsale household

The 47-year-old's cat has become a minor internet celebrity, often delighting fans with his bright costumes and antics, all while looking like a distant cousin of Grumpy Cat. He's usually joined by Kate's other cat, Willow, and her dog Myf.

The actress has been promoting the coming of her new movie, Amazon Prime's Jolt, which sees her return to the action genre and will be released on July 23, 2021.

