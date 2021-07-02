Amy Robach wows in flirty sundress for loved-up selfie with husband Andrew Shue The GMA star is currently in Lake Como, Italy

Amy Robach is wasting no time enjoying her well-earned relaxation after an action-packed holiday in Chamonix, France.

The Good Morning America star swapped her hiking boots for a pretty sundress as she shared a loved-up selfie with her husband Andrew Shue during their picturesque stop in Lake Como.

MORE: Amy Robach supported by fans after criticism of age

Amy looked gorgeous as she cuddled up to her hubby in a purple sundress, which she accessorised with a large-brimmed hat and designer shades.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach shares incredible videos hiking Gran Paradiso

Andrew looked equally as relaxed and showed off his golden tan in a blush T-shirt as he leaned into his wife.

Amy also shared some photos of her stunning surroundings that showed off the crystal clear waters and glorious sunshine.

Captioning the snaps, she wrote: "Traded in the crampons, down jackets and ice axes for flip flops, sundresses and brimmed hats."

MORE: Amy Robach's fans can't get over her beautiful bikini selfie

MORE: Amy Robach shares rare photo of stepson and daughter to mark family celebration

Amy and Andrew look so happy on their Lake Como trip

Fans loved the glimpse into Amy and Andrew's vacation, with one writing: "Beautiful couple!! Have a blast and a great glass of wine."

A second said: "Beautiful pictures. Thank you for taking me on your trips through sharing pictures," and a third added: "What a gorgeous vacation you are sharing with us! Love it!"

Amy and Andrew are also on holiday with her daughters Ava and Annie. They have been in Europe for the past week, and as well as spending quality family time together, Amy and Andrew have also been hiking.

The couple also enjoyed an adventure break in France

Keeping her fans updated on their travels, last week, the TV star shared a picture of herself climbing up a very high mountain, as well as one of her hiking Gran Paradiso.

Amy will no doubt be enjoying spending time with her two daughters while away too. She shares Ava, 18, and Analise, 14, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

The journalist is also a stepmother to husband Andrew Shue's three sons. The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.