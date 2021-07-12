GMA's Amy Robach wows fans in stunning knit dress

Amy Robach is known for her love of bold and bright colors - and she hit the mark again on Monday.

The Good Morning America anchor rocked a bright knit sweater dress by Staud that retails for $165 and is available in a variety of colors.

Amy chose the gorgeous nectarine orange and pink look; the Shoko maxi dress featured a button-detail and v-neck collar, and a middle split to the knees.

MORE: Amy Robach supported by fans after criticism of her age

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach's five style lessons

The outfit was complemented with jewelry from Bonheur, and Ragan Jewels.

Amy's longtime stylist Jamie Salazar was behind the eye-catching look, and shared several behind-the-scenes snaps on her instagram, @jls_style.

MORE: Amy Robach's fans are all saying the same thing about her new photo

MORE: Amy Robach shares motivational gym selfie following intense workout

Fans loved the look, sharing fire and heart emojis, with one commenting: "Always looking great!"

Amy and her stylist shared these pictures

Amy is a big fan of a fashion moment, and earlier in the year rocked another show-stopping look in a gorgeous figure-hugging black dress from Zara, and a month earlier looked like a ray of sunshine rocking an eye-catching matching orange ensemble from the brand.

Her return to the studio comes after she spent several weeks in Italy, embarking on a daring hiking trip across the Alps.

Amy shared a series of pictures from their summit up Gran Paradiso, with many showing the group in the clouds and with stunning surroundings.

Her return to the studio comes after she spent several weeks in Italy

Amy was in Italy with husband Andrew Shue and pals hiking the national parks. "The scariest yet most incredible summit of my life!!!" Amy shared as they ventured up Gran Paradiso.

Amy's trip comes ahead of the Berlin marathon in September which she is running with friends.

The fitness fanatic regularly documents her runs around New York on her Instagram feed, and in May shared a picture of her running club looking incredibly proud of themselves as they finished up a six-mile run.

"Run club expanded and so did my heart," the star wrote.

She then revealed the group's fitness goal, as she put: "First official day of Berlin marathon training and encouraging everyone out there to grab a friend and take a walk, a run or even a stretch – or one of our favorites – you an even hit the social dance button on an @apple Watch and burn calories on the 'dance floor' aka my kitchen."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.