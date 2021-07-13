Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue divided for this surprise reason The Good Morning America star has been married to the Melrose Place actor since 2010

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue have been happily married since 2010 and are frequently labelled 'couple goals' by their fans.

However, the celebrity couple didn't see eye to eye at the start of the week as they sat down to watch the Euro 2020 final.

On Sunday, the Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a fun selfie of herself with her husband and friend Nikki transfixed on the England vs Italy game.

In the caption, the mother-of-two wrote: "Watching the @euro2020 final - I say go Italy – Andrew says go England and Nikki hasn't decided who she is rooting for yet."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many revealing who they were rooting for: "England all the way!" while another wrote: "Team Amy!" A third added: "Both!! Cheers!" A fourth remarked: "You guys are the cutest."

GMA's Amy Robach and her husband Andrew Shue were divided over who to support!

Amy will no doubt have been happy with the results, which saw Italy win the championship on penalties.

The TV star has just returned from Rome, where she spent several days with Andrew on a working holiday. It looked like they had the best time, with Amy sharing plenty of photos from their trip on social media.

Prior to Italy, the couple enjoyed spending time in Chamonix and Lake Como, along with several friends and Amy's daughters Ava and Annie.

Amy and Andrew have been married since 2010

Amy shares Ava and Annie with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. The journalist is also a stepmother to husband Andrew's three sons.

The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.

The GMA star with her daughters Ava and Annie

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

