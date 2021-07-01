Amy Robach shares dreamy pool photo during family vacation in Italy The GMA3 host has gone to Europe with husband Andrew Shue

Amy Robach has been putting herself through the paces over the past few days during an action-packed holiday in Chamonix, France.

SEE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

But during a break from hiking up the mountains, the Good Morning America star has been enjoying some much-deserved down-time.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Thursday to share a gorgeous photo of her current location – having arrived in Lake Como for the next part of her adventure.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach's 5 style lessons revealed

In her latest photo, a huge outside swimming pool was visible, complete with clear blue water and incredible views of the mountains.

MORE: Amy Robach's fans can't get over her beautiful bikini selfie

MORE: Amy Robach captivates fans with sun-soaked bikini photo during special celebration

In the caption, Amy wrote: "What a difference a day makes." Fans were quick to comment on the idyllic image, with one writing: "Now this is the part of your trip I'm jealous about!" while another wrote: "Just breathtaking, have a beautiful day."

A third added: "Well this view is very spectacular as well, enjoy yourselves."

GMA's Amy Robach shared a stunning poolside photo from her family vacation in Lake Como

Amy has gone away with her husband Andrew Shue and her daughters Ava and Annie.

They have been in Europe for the past week, and as well as spending quality family time together, Amy and Andrew have also been hiking, and showing just how fearless they are in the process.

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed

READ: Michael Strahan shares new vacation photo amid news of ex-wife's arrest

Last week, the TV star shared a picture of herself climbing up a very high mountain, as well as one of her hiking Gran Paradiso.

It comes as no surprise that Amy chose an adventure holiday, as she is currently training for the Berlin Marathon.

Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue loved adventure vacations

The star often shares inspiring running posts on social media, and enjoys nothing more than going on sprints with her running buddies, while listening to audiobooks.

Amy will no doubt be enjoying spending time with her two daughters while away too. She shares Ava, 18, and Analise, 14, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

READ: Robin Roberts shares bittersweet message as she asks fans for support

The journalist is also a stepmother to husband Andrew Shue's three sons. The family are incredibly close and the celebrity couple have even written their debut book, Better Together, to help inspire other blended families.

Amy with daughter Ava during their family vacation

Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

MORE: Michael Strahan receives huge fan support after reflective news

READ: Robin Roberts gets fans talking with huge career announcement

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.