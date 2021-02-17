Amy Robach's fans are all saying the same thing about her new photo The GMA host took to Instagram

Amy Robach was lapping up the New York sunshine on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself strolling down the Big Apple's streets in a red beanie and green face mask.

In her caption, the GMA presenter shared her joy at the bright weather, and also urged her followers to read an article in Psychology Today about "the lessons of COVID 19 and the parallels with living in cancer remission".

Taking to Instagram, Amy - who is a breast cancer survivor - wrote: "Wow soaking in and appreciating some sunshine today after all of our bitter cold winter weather - and knowing more is on the way - grateful for this moment in time. @drjashton sent me the most amazing article about the lessons of COVID 19 and the parallels with living in cancer remission - worth reading if you have the time in @psych_today. Paul Stoller Ph.D. The Path to Well-Being. Moving Forward: An Anniversary of Love and Reflection. Cancer, Remission, and the Processes Social Transformation."

Amy took to Instagram

Many of her fans took to the comment section to point out the same thing – how wonderful a little sunshine and Vitamin D can be!

"Vitamin D is great isn't it? Can't wait for spring and more sun," wrote one.

"Getting your vitamin D," added another, with a third saying: "So nice to see sunshine."

Others said: "I so needed that sun today!" and "Nothing like sunshine!"

The presenter stunned fans last week

The 48-year-old's post comes a week after she flawed fans when she took to the air wearing an eye-popping snakeskin skirt from French Connection which she paired with slinky red heels and a bright red top that really made her look pop.

Needless to say, Amy's followers fell in love with her get-up, and were quick to shower her with compliments.

"Those calves," wrote one social media user.

"Just love your outfit and hair," added another, with a third saying: "Always stunning."

