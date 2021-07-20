Georgia Tennant melts hearts with rare photo of father Peter Davison The pair headed out to the waterways

The UK has been enjoying a heatwave over the past few days, and many have headed out in order to enjoy the sunny weather, including Georgia Tennant who took to the waves with her famous father Peter Davison.

MORE: David Tennant and wife Georgia treat son to unbelievable Zelda themed birthday cake

Joining the pair was Georgia's brother, Louis, who celebrated his birthday over the weekend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares incredible video of parents singing Happy Birthday

Georgia uploaded several snaps from the family excursion, as well as a small clip of Doctor Who star Peter steering them down the river.

And to mark her brother's birthday, she posted a snap of him on the boat with a party hat sticker on and shared the caterpillar cake they'd gotten for him.

To mark the end of the family day out, they all enjoyed a small dip in the water.

Uploading a photo of Peter driving the boat, the actress joked: "Back in his happy place, #onehappybouy."

The family took to the waters

Fans' hearts melted over the sweet family pictures, as one wrote: "Lovely to see this wonderful man relaxing," and another added: "Beautiful photo."

MORE: Georgia Tennant shares adorable playdate between her and Michael Sheen's daughters

MORE: Georgia Tennant shares daughter's incredibly relatable tantrum

Others simply shared heart or crying emojis, but several made reference to one of Peter's iconic roles, as they joked: "I see the TARDIS chameleon circuit is playing up again," and another posted: "Captain Who."

Both Georgia and her father have appeared in Doctor Who, with Peter playing the fifth incarnation of the titular role, and Georgia met her husband, David Tennant, on the show when they appeared in the same episode.

Much like Peter, David doesn't often feature on Georgia's Instagram feed, but he did appear in a shot when he and his wife marked a special reunion.

In a black-and-white image, the actress shared a picture of her and David together with their Staged co-stars and close friends Michael Sheen and his wife Anna Lundberg.

The family had a birthday to celebrate

David towered over the group and even raised his hand to wave to Georgia's 222,000 Instagram followers.

Georgia captioned her post: "Under Milk Wood to In a glass lift. Friends reunited. #staged #undermilkwood @nationaltheatre @anna_lundbergs."

And fans went absolutely wild in the comments, as one enthused: "You and Anna are SHINING SHIMMERING SPLENDID!"

Another went so far as to say: "I've never loved a group of people so much, sorry Spice Girls," while others hoped that it might be a hint that a third series of Staged, which proved to be a lockdown hit, might be on its way.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.