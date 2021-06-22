T.J. Holmes reveals heartwarming accessory he's never without The star is a dad-of-three

T.J. Holmes adores his family and he made that abundantly clear when he revealed the sweet accessory he can't leave home without.

The GMA host posted a photo of himself in the studio looking very dapper in a navy blazer, checked pants and perfectly polished shoes, but with an unexpected addition to his outfit.

T.J. captioned the Instagram post: "There’s one must-have accessory I never leave home without that really brings this outfit together. You see it?"

His fans rushed to comment with their guess and asked: "Your smile?" while another added: "Black socks?" A third asked if it was a pocket square, but T.J. said they were all wrong.

Finally, an eagle-eyed social media follower guessed correctly when she pointed out he had his daughter's scrunchie on his wrist.

The dad-of-three melted hearts when he revealed during the COVID-19 lockdown that he styles the hair of seven-year-old Sabine every Friday.

T.J. left fans guessing!

He posted a video of him tussling her tresses and sparked a major fan reaction. According to T.J., Sabine's gorgeous head of hair has never been cut.

It's not just a case of him running a comb through her thick curly locks either as he revealed he's even got some advice from women on the red carpet as to how to perfect his hairdressing skills.

Sabine has never had her hair cut

T.J. is certainly a hands-on dad and shares his youngest with his wife, Marilee Fiebig, who he married in 2010.

He has two other children, daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden, from a previous relationship.

When Sabine was born he opened up about fatherhood to Essence.

He said: "I probably change more diapers than her because she breastfeeds and she has to do that. So I do the thing that I can do and that’s change diapers.”

T.J. added: “Overall, fatherhood is glorious.”

