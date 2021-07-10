Nadia Sawalha's fans in tears after uplifting update on sick dog Chi Chi The Loose Women star's pooch has been 'very poorly'

Nadia Sawalha has had a very difficult week with her "very poorly" pet dog Chi Chi – but there was cause for celebration on Friday when she shared an uplifting update.

The Loose Women star returned from her social media break to reveal that the Cockapoo has finally been diagnosed after undergoing "every test and scan imaginable".

MORE: Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha's rebellious family home - photos

Posting several adorable photos of Chi Chi with different members of the family, Nadia had her fans crying tears of joy as she shared the good news that the pooch will be around for many more years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha's tearful Instagram post is not what you think

Detailing her traumatic week, Nadia explained: "Chi chi has quite frankly been through hell over the last week. Bless her. She has been in hospital since Monday night. It’s been an absolute roller coaster as her symptoms were so complexed and therefore baffling."

Nadia then revealed that Chi Chi has seen a range of specialists, all of whom were "utterly perplexed" by her symptoms.

She continued: "She has had every test and scan imaginable. They have thankfully been able to manage her pain throughout and she has been heavily sedated. She’s been through so much and is so bloody brave."

MORE: Nadia Sawalha inundated with messages of support following emotional video

READ: How Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark saved their marriage

Nadia is thrilled Chi Chi has been diagnosed

Running through the possible causes for her illness, Nadia reeled off snake bites and lupus, adding: "At one point they thought the internal bleeding she’d had would leave her totally blind."

Admitting she and her family "were convinced we were about to lose her", Nadia's fears were quashed after a positive phone call from the vet.

"The news was so much better than we had dreaded!!" she added. "He told us they had settled on a diagnosis of an autoimmune disease which can hopefully be treated with drugs for the rest of her life.

"She’s not out of the woods yet and she will be in hospital for a while longer. BUT the great news is she’s not totally blind as we’d feared. The vet said he feels her vision has improved a little in one eye!"

Chi Chi is still being treated at a veterinary hospital

Thanking her fans for the "thousands of messages" she has received, Nadia ended her post by writing: "And chi chi we love you so much! You have fought such a hard fight and that’s because you bloody love life. Our brave sweet panda pup we can’t wait for you to be home!"

Fans were quick to share their relief over Nadia's happy news, with many leaving hearts and hugging emojis in the comments, while others were overcome with emotion.

"I'm crying as I'm reading this. Chi Chi is a WARRIOR!!!!" one happy follower wrote, adding: "You have all been through so much recently and the thought of you losing your fluffy friend would be too much to bare. Thank you for thinking of us and keeping us updated at this stressful time. Sending much love to you all."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.