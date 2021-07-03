Nadia Sawalha's fans and famous friends rush to comfort her after tearful video The Loose Women star surprised fans with her latest post

Nadia Sawalha has caused quite a stir with her latest Instagram post. The Loose Women star sent her fans and famous friends into meltdown earlier this week after she posted a video that showed her breaking down in tears as she discussed "compromise" in her marriage.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha reveals worrying time for husband Mark Adderly

In the clip posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the TV star looked windswept as she walked along a sandy beach and spoke directly into the camera about a problem she was facing with her husband of 19 years, Mark Adderly.

"That's what a good marriage is about, isn't it? It's about compromise so I've said that…" she began before she placed her hand on her mouth to stifle her sobs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha's tearful Instagram video is not what you think

Regaining her composure, she continued: "I don't even know how to say it, it just goes against everything that I am... I told him I'm going to watch the football with him. I [expletive] hate football."

MORE: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares rare family photos with fans

The TV star had her followers well and truly fooled and many rushed to the comment section to react to the hilarious video. "Jesus I was really worried, thought you were gonna say divorce… thank God it was just football!" one said. Another echoed this, writing: "So was I. I was waiting for the D word," while many more complimented Nadia on her convincing acting.

One of Nadia's followers came up with an ingenious solution to her problem. "Paint some eyes on your eyelids and have a nap," they suggested.

Nadia has been married to husband Mark since 2002

The post also got quite the reaction out of Nadia's celebrity friends. "OH MY GOD… I was seriously worried," Davina McCall commented while Nadia's fellow Loose Women star Denise Welch was also left in stitches at the video. Alongside a string of laughing face emojis, she wrote: "Luckily I married the one man in the UK who hates football as much as me!!!"

MORE: Nadia Sawalha sparks reaction with 'really tough' marriage confession

The light-hearted clip comes days after Nadia posted an emotional and expletive-ridden video in response to the discovery that Matt Hancock had broken Covid-19 guidelines and struck up a romance during lockdown with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

She criticised the former Health Secretary's actions, telling her followers that her "heart had broken" for all the fellow parents and families who have been forced to stay apart from each other since the pandemic began.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.